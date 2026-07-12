5 Great Confirmed GTA 6 Features That Will Be Total Game-Changers

Grand Theft Auto 6 is set to launch on November 19, 2026. Fans have been waiting for more than a decade to see what Rockstar is up to with its hit series, and it looks like the wait might’ve been worth it. Sure, Rockstar hasn’t given fans a complete breakdown of what to expect, but between the two trailers and the recent reveal of the Ultimate Edition, we have a pretty solid idea of a few new features coming to GTA 6. These changes and additions have the potential to completely change the game for players, introducing exciting new ideas.

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5) The Universes Are Seemingly Combined

To date, Rockstar has mostly kept the 3D and HD Grand Theft Auto universes separate. You’d never see CJ or Claude in GTA V, as those continuities have never been connected. It looks like that might be changing, at least a little bit. This one isn’t completely confirmed, but we did see in the Ultimate Edition announcement that some of the guns you’ll have access to come directly from the “Vercetti Estate.”

Longtime GTA fans will know that’s the massive mansion Tommy Vercetti takes over in Grand Theft Auto: Vice City. Now, it’s important to note that this doesn’t mean Tommy is showing up in GTA 6. Heck, we might not even see the mansion. However, this connection suggests Rockstar might be merging the universes a little more than usual. We’ll have to wait and see if this is simply a nod to Vice City or something more, but if it’s the latter, it could have massive implications for the series.

4) The Expansive Wildlife

We’ve seen in the Grand Theft Auto 6 trailers that Leonidas appears to be home to much more wildlife than previous GTAs. That could have several intriguing implications for what players will be getting up to in GTA 6. Most obviously, it might mean that we’re getting an upgraded hunting system, letting Jason and Lucia head out into the woods to hunt game like they’re hanging out with John Marston and Arthur Morgan from the Red Dead Redemption series.

However, what might be even more exciting is the addition of fishing. I think it’s fair to say that Grand Theft Auto 6 looks incredible. Jumping onto a boat, heading out to see, and casting a line seems like a great way to spend a digital afternoon. If Rockstar can deliver the polish we expect from the rest of the series to this fishing mini-game, you might spend dozens of hours on the open sea.

3) Weapon Lockers Could Introduce Loadouts

Image Courtesy of Rockstar Games

In the Ultimate Edition info drop, you’ll notice a few references to weapon lockers. We’ve seen these in GTA Online and Red Dead Redemption 2, but they weren’t around for GTA V, so they’ll be brand-new for single-player fans. Essentially, these let you store weapons because you can’t just bring your full arsenal into every fight.

We don’t know if they’ll function exactly like that in GTA 6, but it seems likely. With that in mind, don’t expect to run into every fight with every gun you’ve ever owned. Instead, you’ll need to plan your loadout based on the scenario. And with two protagonists at your disposal, you might need to give each character their own set of weapons based on what they’re doing during a given mission. It could add a new level of tactical planning to Grand Theft Auto, which would be a fun wrinkle that might be expanded even further when the next evolution of GTA Online launches.

2) Selling Stolen Goods

Here’s another one from the Ultimate Edition info drop. Rockstar mentions selling stolen goods at a fence. Again, we don’t know exactly what this is going to look like, but it could be a major addition. On one hand, you might be able to sell random loot you pick up while adventuring around the open world. That seems like a relatively small addition, but it would be fun to stage a house robbery and sell a TV or PC to a fence.

Rockstar could go further if it wants. Sure, an open-world activity is neat, but the developers could use it as a way to slowly build up Jason and Lucia’s crime tale. You don’t often see people jump straight to heists, so having a contact send them out for a B&E or some similar crime lets Rockstar build them up to the life of crime we’re going to play through. Either way, introducing a fence and contraband could have major ramifications for GTA 6 and the next evolution of GTA Online.

1) Character Switching in Real-Time

This one has only been confirmed by leaks, so take it with a hefty grain of salt. However, the current assumption is that you’ll be able to swap between Lucia and Jason on the fly. That doesn’t sound new because you could switch between GTA V‘s protagonists while in the open world. The difference here is that you’ll seemingly be able to swap between Lucia and Jason in the middle of a mission.

That opens up massive possibilities, especially during heists. Being able to switch between the duo with the press of a button during a massive heist means you can set up much more advanced plans. That flexibility could be huge, letting Rockstar dream up even more expansive heists. Again, we haven’t had this officially confirmed by Rockstar just yet, but it has been leaked by retailers, so it’s almost certainly happening. It’ll be fun to see how wild Rockstar gets with its mission design, given how many more tactical options will be available.

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