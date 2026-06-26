GTA 6 Leak Reveals Unannounced Gameplay Details

A new GTA 6 leak has surfaced online, courtesy of Amazon Brazil, whose listing for the new Grand Theft Auto game has revealed new and unannounced gameplay details. And there’s no reason to assume these unofficial details are not legit, especially given that they are written in a very PR-coded way. As for the details leaked, it includes information about the game’s map, protagonists, open world, social networks, and graphics.

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First, the game’s map. In the listing, Amazon Brazil says GTA 6 players will explore not just Vice City, but small towns and several regions of Leonida. For those who do not know, the former is the series’s fictional take on Miami and Florida, respectively. Beaches and swamps are also mentioned. The series’ protagonists — Jason and Lucia are mentioned — with the note that players will be able to swap between the two and will come together for various duo missions. None of this is particularly new or surprising, but the rest of the listing is more interesting.

GTA 6 Leaked Details Continued

Speaking about the game’s open world, the listing notes that NPCs will have their own routines, complete with random events, interactive establishments, and “a greater sense of immersion.” Perhaps most interestingly, the section about “Integrated Social Networks.” This section reads as follows: “Watch viral videos, follow influencers, and discover the world’s events through the game’s mobile phone.”

Lastly, the listing teases the game’s graphics, noting there will be “advanced lighting, dynamic climate, more natural animations, and high level of detail environments.”

Some of these details aren’t brand new, but others are, while others are implied in the past but now potentially confirmed. That said, take everything here with a grain of salt. Nothing here is official information, but there’s no reason to think Amazon Brazil would make these details up. At the same time, it’s not clear why Rockstar Games shared these details with retailers, or potentially just Amazon Brazil. For what it is worth, Amazon Brazil has leaked details on various games in the past in this exact fashion.

At the moment of publishing, Rockstar Games has not commented on this leak, nor has its parent company, Take-Two Interactive. And neither has Amazon Brazil. We do not expect this to change for a variety of reasons, but if it does, we will update the story accordingly.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the video game conversations over on the ComicBook Forum.