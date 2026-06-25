GTA 6 Confirms Return of Weapon Not Seen Since Vice City

GTA 6 is set to take the Grand Theft Auto series back to Vice City, the series’ fictional take on Miami, Florida. Fittingly, it’s also now been confirmed to feature a weapon not seen in a mainline game since Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, which means the weapon, a gun, has not been seen in a mainline game since 2002. Beyond this, it features in 2005’s Grand Theft Auto: Liberty City Stories and 2006’s Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories. And it’s been missing since then, skipping GTA: San Andreas, GTA 4, GTA 5, and more.

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More specifically, Rockstar Games has confirmed that the .357, aka the Equalizer, is returning after many years. This is a special revolver with a scope that debuted in the aforementioned Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, appearing in the following missions: The Job, Gun Runner, and Keep Your Friends Close. It can also be found in select spots around the map or purchased for $2,000 from the Downtown Ammu-Nation. It’s a very nostalgic weapon, and one that immediately stood out to fans in the newest screenshots.

via Reddit

Locked Behind a Paywall

Right now, it appears this special gun will be locked behind the $100 Ultimate Edition. It could end up in GTA 6 Online for everyone, but in single-player, those who want this old-school weapon will need to pay an extra $20.

As you would expect, fans are excited to see this unique revolver return and hope it means there will be more pistol variety in the game, something missing greatly in vanilla GTA 5. That said, there are unsurprisingly also some fans disappointed that this will be locked behind the Ultimate Edition.

“I’m so happy to see more pistol variety this time around. Some of these have been sorely missed,” writes one fan. Another adds: “Weapon of choice.”

Grand Theft Auto games don’t often have callbacks like this. Is this a sign that this game will? Probably not. This is probably just to serve as an incentive for the Ultimate Edition, preying on those with Vice City nostalgia, which is many. Many Grand Theft Auto fans consider it one of the best games in the series. And many of these same fans will remember using this thing. Unfortunately, because it’s being locke behind the Ulimate Edition, it’s not going to be any good because Rockstar Games is not going to lock one of the best and most fun to use weapons in the game behind a version many, if not most, to a version most won’t have.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the video game conversations happening over on the ComicBook Forum.