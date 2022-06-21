Huge GTA 6 Rumor Leaks Release, Characters, Setting, Plot, and More

A new GTA 6 rumor is making the rounds for potentially leaking the first story and gameplay details of the new Grand Theft Auto game from Rockstar Games. Expected to be officially titled Grand Theft Auto VI, the next GTA game -- according to this new rumor -- will have two protagonists, a brother and sister (twins) who get separated following the murder of their parents by the cartel in 2003. Like GTA 5, GTA 6 will apparently have a prologue, and the events of these deaths will be at the center of this prologue, which "could be set in Brazil."

While the prologue is described as being in South America and in the past, the main campaign will take place in the present day and primarily be set in the states. Naturally, this is when the two siblings come together as adults, but on the opposite sides of the coin. According to the rumor, the male sibling grows up to become an agent for the DOA, the series' fictional take on the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA). In other words, he grows up to take on the cartel. The sister, however, works her ranks up through the very same cartel that killed her parents as a hitwoman, with the ultimate goal of getting revenge on those who called the shots that led to the murder of her parents. The rumors adds that the pair discover each other in the modern day the "hard way."

As noted, the prologue takes place in South America, potentially Brazil. The main game is said to take place in a variety of locations or, more specifically, Cuba, Columbia, Vice City (Miami), and Carcer City. For those not familiar with Carcer City, it's the series' fictional take on an extreme caricature of a Rust Belt city. It's said to be not very far away from Liberty City (New York City).

Other details mentioned by the rumor are destructible buildings, ambitious technology, and a 2024 release planned. And that's about it, at least in terms of salient details.

As always, take everything here with a grain of salt. This is not official news, only a rumor. Further, even if everything here is accurate, it's also subject to change. At the moment of publishing, Rockstar Games -- nor anyone at it -- has responded to this rumor in any capacity. We don't anticipate this changing for a variety of reasons, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.

H/T, XFire and Matheusvictorbr.