GTA 6 Possibly Confirmed By Rockstar Games

Grand Theft Auto V is the second best-selling game of all time. So, obviously, Rockstar Games is going to make another entry in the series, presumably Grand Theft Auto VI. However, right now, it hasn’t confirmed this — well at least not in a traditional manner. More specifically, TaxWatch UK has noted that Rockstar Games has filed for a big increase in its claims for Video Games Tax Relief with HMRC. In other words, it’s requesting a tax break because it’s now entering full development of a project. And as a long as the product is somewhat “culturally British,” then it will be approved for this tax break.

Now, obviously the request doesn’t divulge what the company is working on, but given the size of the increase, it’s presumably a big project, which, well, screams a new Grand Theft Auto. Of course, it could be Bully 2, a new IP, or really anything, but more likely or not we’re talking GTA.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Now, it’s been suggested in the past — on multiple occasions — that the next installment in the open-world crime series is actually closer than most people think. And I believe this is the case as well, based on what I’ve personally heard here and there.

That said, it’s important to remember there’s nothing here that confirms a new Grand Theft Auto game is in development at Rockstar Games. In other words, please don’t go betting your life savings at the bookies on a new GTA releasing next year. Obviously, we are getting a new Grand Theft Auto game on PS5 and Xbox Series X, but who knows when that could be.

Anyway, as always, feel free to leave a comment or two or three letting us know what you think. When do you think we will see the next installment in Grand Theft Auto, and what do you want to see from it? Should it return to Vice City, Liberty City, or go somewhere new?

Meanwhile, for more news, rumors, leaks, media, and information on the hypothetical game, be sure to peep all of our previous and extensive coverage of it by clicking right here.