GTA 6 Report Confirms Major Feature RDR2 and GTA 5 Did Not Have

A new GTA 6 report has confirmed a major feature that Red Dead Redemption 2 and GTA 5 did not have, at least at launch. And it’s a feature that many Grand Theft Auto fans have been hoping for, but not expecting, because of not only the precedent set by RDR2 and GTA 5, but also because of the ambition of the game’s open world, which typically does not allow for the feature in question.

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More specifically, it’s being reported that when GTA 6 releases on November 19 via the PS5 and Xbox Series X, it will have the option for a performance mode that allows for 60 FPS. There is a catch, though. It’s reported that this will be an option on PS5, PS5 Pro, and Xbox Series X, but not on Xbox Series S, which is currently limited to 30 FPS; however, it is said that Rockstar Games is working to change this in time for launch. What the pairing resolution mode will be with 60 FPS in this performance mode, the report does not say. It does say there will be a resolution mode that prioritizes the resolution at the expense of making the game 30 FPS, but it does not say what the resolution will be in this mode either.

Report Continues

The new report concludes by expressing some uncertainty among the ranks that Rockstar Games will be able to achieve 60 FPS, even in performance mode, before launch. If this is the case, it will be added after launch, as it has been with previous Rockstar Games in the past.

As for the new report, it comes from Remigiusz Maciaszek, a Polish source, which may seem like a random source, but they recently leaked The Witcher 3 expansion before it was revealed. As for the source of the source, Rockstar Games developers are cited.

Of course, take this new information with a grain of salt, as it is both unofficial and subject to change that could render it inaccurate over time, assuming it is accurate as is. More than this, it seems unlikely. It’s hard to imagine a game as ambitious and as technical and as dense and as chaotic as GTA 6 running a constant and steady 60 FPS, even if the resolution is lowered. If Rockstar Games couldn’t get it to work for the launch of Red Dead Redemption 2, it’s hard to imagine it doing it here, where it is much more challenging. If it does achieve this, it will be one of the technical marvels of the generation.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the video game conversations happening over on the ComicBook Forum.