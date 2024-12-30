GTA 6 Projected to Make Over $3 Billion in Its First Year

Believe it or not, Rockstar’s upcoming game Grand Theft Auto VI might make more than a few bucks when it releases in 2025. While very little has been shown off of GTA VI overall, it’s without a doubt on track to be one of the biggest video game launches of all-time. Much of this belief is due to the ongoing success of Grand Theft Auto V, which has surpassed over 200 million copies sold since arriving in 2013 and continues to be one of the highest-selling games across all platforms each month. While there continue to be questions surrounding GTA VI when it comes to its exact release date, whenever it sees the light of day, it should net Rockstar billions.

Coming by way of Financial Times, analysts at DFC Intelligence have projected that Grand Theft Auto VI will haul in a whopping $3.2 billion in its first year on the market. While this is an absurd number in its own right, DFC Intelligence also projects that GTA VI will make over $1 billion in pre-orders alone. These totals would be absolutely staggering if they’re met, making GTA VI one of the biggest releases in the history of not only video games, but all forms of media.

Speaking more to this ongoing demand for Grand Theft Auto VI, IDG Consulting’s Yoshio Osaki added that the next game from Rockstar Games is more sought-after than anything that the firm has previously seen. While this has always been widely assumed, for Osaki to have the data to back up such a belief is still quite the feat.

“We think it’s going to be one of the biggest entertainment launches in history, not just in games but for all of media,” said Osaki. “The pent-up demand is greater than anything we’ve seen before.”

If Grand Theft Auto VI is anything like its predecessor, though, perhaps the most impressive part of the game will be the tail that it has. As mentioned, GTA V has continued to sell at a steady rate for over a decade, which is what has led to it eclipsing 200 million units sold. Assuming that Rockstar can pull off the same feat with GTA VI, there’s a chance that the next Grand Theft Auto game could somehow outsell GTA V on a long enough timeline.

For now, though, all we know with certainty is that Grand Theft Auto VI is set to release in 2025 and will come to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. Hopefully, it won’t take much longer for Rockstar to come forward and share its first new look at the game in over a year.

