GTA 6 Fans Don’t Lose Hope Yet (There’s a New Trailer #2 Date)

All tinfoil hat theories and stars aligned for Rockstar Games to release the second GTA 6 trailer today, on December 27, but it has not happened. Without getting too lost in the weeds, in the build up to Christmas, it appeared Rockstar Games was teasing something happening on December 27 involving GTA 6. There was always a strong possibility that it was trolling though, and it appears this exactly what was going on. Or perhaps not because the tinfoil hats are back and have found a new date.

While there has been no GTA 6 trailer today, there was a new post from the Rockstar Games X account about the Rockstar Games Holiday Sale currently live. And in the URL for the link the numbers add up to none other than 27.

This sale ends on January 7, 2025, which is a Tuesday. This isn’t a Saturday or Sunday, so the date can’t be quickly ruled out. January 7 is a day a GTA 6 trailer could be hypothetically released, however, if the December 27 theories were a stretch this an even bigger one.

Of course, December 27 isn’t over yet so there is still a chance a GTA 6 trailer is coming today, and this could be a tease at that. But this seems unlikely. If a trailer was going to release today it would have been in the morning, most likely, in place of this Holiday Sale post.

At this point, it appears Rockstar Games is having some fun at the expense of Grand Theft Auto fans desperate to see more GTA 6. Meanwhile, the January 19 trailer #2 release date theory is still in play, for now at least.

If GTA 6 is going to release in holiday 2025 like Rockstar Games says, a second trailer and the game’s marketing campaign are going to have to commence fairly imminently, which is why these theories of an imminent trailer have so much weight in the first place. That said, there is some scuttlebutt the GTA 6 release date is going to be delayed to 2026, which would throw the assumption above out the window.

