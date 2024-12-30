GTA 6 Strip Club “Leak” Goes Viral With Nearly 14 Million Views

A new GTA 6 leak featuring one of the game’s two protagonists — Lucia — and a Vice City strip club has been making the rounds on social media, and, in particular, on X, where it has nearly 14 million views. The leak specifically comes in the form of a screenshot featuring Lucia at a strip club, seemingly as one of the performers. This of course could have potential story implications, if it were real. It is not real though. While it has fooled many Grand Theft Auto fans it can be easily debunked.

While at quick glance the leaked GTA 6 screenshot may pass as real upon closer inspection it is clear it was made with AI. And this is clear because a character in the background has multiple arms and legs, a telltale sign of AI. And of course, there wouldn’t be a character in GTA 6 with multiple arms and legs. That said, this detail is easy to miss, which means the AI fake has effectively fooled many, and this is why it has been spread around so much.

Despite being fake, it has served as good marketing for the game. Not only is 14 million impressions nothing to sneeze at, but it has blown away some Grand Theft Auto fans with its “insane” graphics. Of course, this is a testament to the actual game and the graphics shown off its in reveal trailer, which were very impressive and detailed.

The Fake AI-made gta 6 screenshot in question via Luhaxel

No doubt part of the reason this fake leak has been making the rounds is because Grand Theft Auto fans are desperate to see more of GTA 6. To this end, many fake GTA 6 leaks end up going viral, though this one, in particular, has gone extra viral.

The second GTA 6 trailer could be coming soon, but until it does there is a new higher resolution and greater detailed version of the reveal trailer that was recently uploaded. And this version of the trailer, which features less compression, has revealed some brand new details previously hidden.

Of course, Rockstar Games has not commented on this “leak,” and now that it has been shot down as fake it almost certainly won’t comment on it. If it does though, we will update the story accordingly.

