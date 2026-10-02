Ubisoft Makes Assassin’s Creed and Far Cry Games Free

Ubisoft has made five different games free through October 4, including Assassin’s Creed and Far Cry games. During this period, each and every Ubisoft game, in its entirety, is free to download and play. After this period, the free access will be revoked. Meanwhile, the free downloads are limited to Xbox Series X, as well as Xbox One if said games are available on the last-gen Xbox. Nothing is available on PC and PS5, and this is because it’s the result of a special Xbox promotion. And no Xbox Game Pass is needed.

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As for the Ubisoft games in question, the most noteworthy is probably Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, given it’s an Assassin’s Creed game, and a popular one at that. To this end, of the RPG Assassin’s Creed games, it is widely considered the best. In the entirety of the series, though, it doesn’t quite hang with the heavyweights like Assassin’s Creed 2, Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood, and Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag, the latter of which got a remake earlier this year, complete with free DLC.

Ubisoft’s second biggest series is Far Cry, which hasn’t received a new game since Far Cry 6. Far Cry 7 is in development, but is having development issues. While Far Cry 6 is the newest game in the series, it’s far from the best. It’s one of the worst, in fact. It’s the free Far Cry game in the promotion, though. Meanwhile, joining these two games are the following three Ubisoft games: Skull and Bones, The Crew Motorfest, and Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora.

Worst to Best Free Ubisoft Games

Four of the five Ubisoft games here can be mainlined in about 20 to 30 hours, which makes them beatable in about 72 hours. Side content makes the endeavor much trickier and unlikely. Meanwhile, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey is 50 hours just to mainline. In order to beat it in time, you will have to play like a madman between now and the end of the weekend. Doable, but what’s more likely is that you will get an extended taste of one of the bigger open-world games of the last decade or so.

Of the five games, Skull and Bones is undeniably the worst, as evidenced by its Metacritic score and user review scores. It’s the game to prioritize least here. The Crew Motorfest is a solid racing game, but nothing special. Unless you’re a huge racing fan and in need of something new to play, it’s one of the weaker choices. Far Cry 6 is a fun sandbox, but its story, characters, and writing aren’t good. There are simply better Far Cry games to play. Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is great for fans of the IP, as it’s really the only game within the IP. It’s a pretty standard Ubisoft game, but one with a bit of a cult following. Of the five games, though, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey is certainly the best one here, which makes its length feel even worse here.