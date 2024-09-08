GTA 6 Release Date Rumored to Be Delayed to 2026

The GTA 6 release date -- currently scheduled for 2025 by Rockstar Games -- has been internally delayed to 2026, according to a new rumor. The rumor comes the way of GTA Base's Liam, a source who notably teased that the GTA 6 reveal trailer was coming in December long before the information was picked up and reported by mainstream outlets. In other words, there is reason to believe he has actual sources, and thus this rumor is true.

The rumor specifically cites "multiple developers across two studios." Adding to to this, it is claimed that internally Rockstar Games needs a little more time, and thus the game is going to be delayed to early to mid 2026. Right now, it it expected to release in Q3/Q4 2025, as this is the last thing Rockstar Games officially communicated about the GTA 6 release date. So, if this happens it won't be a major delay, but still would mean another calendar year of waiting for Grand Theft Auto fans.

The last thing the rumor notes is the PC release, which is claimed to be 12 to 18 months after the console release. If this is true, it would mean the PC version isn't coming until sometime in 2027.

All of that said, be sure to take everything here with a grain of salt. Right now, we do not have anything official, just a rumor that has yet to be substantiated by any other sources. This could change very quickly though if the information is accurate.

As for Rockstar Games, it has not commented on this rumor in any capacity. We don't expect this to change, as it rarely comments on rumors if they are false. And if it is true it would just expedite the official announcement rather than comment on a rumor. We are in the early hours of this rumor though. In other words, if Rockstar Games is going to do or say anything, it probably won't be until later today, or even more likely, until tomorrow when the business week resumes. In the meantime, for more Grand Theft Auto VI coverage -- including all of the latest GTA 6 news, all of the latest GTA 6 rumors and leaks, and all of the latest GTA 6 speculation -- click here.