GTA 6 Fans Get Some Good News Ahead of Rumored Release Date Announcement

Grand Theft Auto fans have received some good news about GTA 6 ahead of the rumored release date announcement. GTA 6 fans have been starving for an update from Rockstar Games since it revealed Grand Theft Auto VI back in December 2023. Since then, 2024 came and went with no follow-up. And now we are almost five months into 2025, and this remains true. Yet, Rockstar Games and its parent company Take-Two Interactive continue to say GTA 6 is on schedule to release later this year. If this is the case, then surely an update is on the horizon. And many are hoping this update will come on May 15, or right before it. May 15, for those that don’t know, is Take-Two Interactive’s next financial call with investors.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Previously, some rumors have suggested the GTA 6 release date will be announced around this earnings call. Whether these rumors will come to fruition or not, remains to be seen, but Grand Theft Auto fans will be getting at least something over the next few weeks.

During a recent episode of Insider Gaming, well-known industry insider Tom Henderson relayed word that he is releasing a new report about GTA 6 in the coming weeks. The full extent of the report remains to be seen, but Henderson teases Grand Theft Auto fans that it will have information about GTA 6 Online, something we’ve not heard Rockstar Games say a word about.

Henderson, for those that don’t know, is one of the best sources in the industry, and has proven reliable especially when it comes to Grand Theft Auto, which is no easy feat because Rockstar Games is notoriously a very locked-up shop where little information escapes from.

At the moment of publishing, Rockstar Games has not commented on any of this, the speculation or the report. We do not expect this to change for a variety of reasons, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. In the meantime, take everything here with a grain of salt.

GTA 6 is scheduled to release sometime later this year via PS5, PS5 Pro, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. For more coverage on the upcoming Grand Theft Auto game from Rockstar Games — including all of the latest GTA 6 news, all of the latest GTA 6 rumors and leaks, and all of the latest GTA 6 speculation — click here.