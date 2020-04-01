GTA 6 Is Releasing Sooner Than You Think, Suggests Analyst

Grand Theft Auto VI may be releasing sooner than you think, or at least that’s one industry analyst is suggesting. Despite rumors claiming it would, Rockstar Games did not reveal Grand Theft Auto VI in March. As a result, many believe it may be awhile before we hear of the rumored game. However, perhaps this isn’t the case. According to Intrepid Capital Funds — which provides guidance on stocks — Take-Two is a great company to invest in at the moment, because it’s going to be making a lot of money in the near future. Why? Because they predict that GTA 6 will release “shortly after” the launch of the Xbox Series X and PS5, which are currently scheduled to drop sometime this holiday season. In other words, the most highly-anticipated next-gen game won’t be a launch title, but it won’t be that far behind the launch of each console.

Of course, the chances that Intrepid Capital Funds knows something we don’t know is unlikely. However, it’s their job to provide sound advice to investors, which means there’s a bit of weight behind this prediction. That said, “shortly after” is a bit vague. Does that suggest 6 months after the release of PS5 and Xbox Series X? One year? Two years? It’s hard to say.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In other words, as always, be sure to take all of this with a grain of salt. While it’s perfectly reasonable to think GTA 6 will release sometime in 2021 or 2022, all we have right now is pure speculation. Further, even if this information is correct right now, it’s subject to change.

At the moment of publishing, GTA 6 has not been announced or even teased by Rockstar Games. That said, for more news, media, rumors, and leaks on the game, be sure to take a second and peruse all of our past and recent coverage of the rumored title by clicking right here. In the most recent and related news, the game’s first character has reportedly leaked. Meanwhile, a newly discovered Max Payne 3 Easter Egg may be hinting at the game’s release date and setting.