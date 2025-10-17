GTA 6 Report Reveals Major Gameplay Change

A new Grand Theft Auto VI report has some new details on a major gameplay change coming in the new GTA game. It’s obviously been 12 years since the release of the latest Grand Theft Auto game, GTA 5. A lot has changed since then. Meanwhile, since then, Rockstar Games has also released Red Dead Redemption 2. While GTA 6 is going to be more similar to GTA 5 than it is Red Dead Redemption 2, it’s going to be more inspired by RDR2 than its predecessor.

For example, we know based on previous leaks that GTA 6 was looking at Red Dead Redemption 2 for inspiration when it comes to weapons. In the previous GTA games, weapons spawn out of nowhere. In Red Dead Redemption 2, Rockstar introduced weapon storage. In the open-world western, extra weapons were stashed on your horse and accessible via a weapon wheel. In the leaks, it was revealed GTA 6 would copy this, but your extra weapons would be stored in the trunk of your vehicle.

New Report

Following up on this, well-known Rockstar Games insider, Tez2, relayed word that Rockstar Games was experimenting with smaller wheels, sub-wheels, within the main weapon wheel. However, he’s not sure if this has ended up in the final product.

“I believe last year they [Rockstar Games] experimented with smaller wheels, or sub-wheels, within the big weapon wheel,” said the insider. “But this may have since been scrapped, or updated to a different style.”

Whatever Rockstar Games decides in terms of implementation, it appears the days of switching guns out of thin air are over. This could prevent limits when it comes to pure sandbox chaos and carnage, but it should provide a more grounded and realistic feel.

That said, remember to take everything here with a grain of salt. This wouldn’t be the only major change from GTA 6 — there was also recently word of a major change to police — but just because it wouldn’t be surprising does not change the fact that this is also unconfirmed. Rockstar Games has not commented on this new information, and it typically does not comment on unofficial and speculative information, so we do not expect this to change. If it does, though, we will update the story accordingly.

