GTA 6 First Song Confirmed by Viral Rapper

Rockstar Games has not revealed any of the music in GTA 6, leaving the door open for musicians and more to say their music is going to be in the game. We don’t know if Rockstar Games has any intention to announce or tease any of the music in Grand Theft Auto VI before release. Before the release of GTA 5, it previewed some of the music, but kept most of it under wraps. This was over a decade ago, though, so it remains to be seen if the strategy has changed.

Whatever Rockstar Games is planning to do, Philadelphia-based rapper Jermaine Edwards, aka Skrilla, is out ahead of it, claiming one of his tracks in the game. More specifically, the 26-year-old American rapper claims his viral hit “Doot Doot” is in the upcoming release.

For those out of the loop and who do not recognize this song, it went viral this year on TikTok thanks to the “6-7 meme.” The song itself was released back in February of this year as a single. If you look up the song on Spotify, it only has 44 million views, which is a lot, especially compared to Skrilla’s other music, but you would expect a viral song to have more. Whatever the case, the song and meme were everywhere, not just on TikTok at one point, but on Instagram Reels as well.

The reveal came during a recent episode of Matt and Shane’s Secret Podcast, where Skrilla also claimed he was recreated in the game, suggesting he’s some type of character or there’s a character based on him. This part is less clear, though.

It’s worth noting that in the past, artists have confused GTA Online with GTA 6. This could be another example of this. Unfortunately, we are not going to know until Rockstar Games releases the game because it’s unlikely to comment on this situation. If it does, though, we will update the story accordingly. In the meantime, remember to take everything here with a grain of salt.

This update follows a similar claim from over the summer from rapper and music producer Jermaine Dupri, who claimed that there is going to be a radio station in the game hosted by Drake. Unlike in this instance, Dupri doesn’t really have anything to gain by making this up, though.

