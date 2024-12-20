GTA 6 Christmas Surprise Potentially Teased by Rockstar Games

The wait for the second GTA 6 trailer has been a long one. In fact, it has been a record-breaking wait. The wait could finally be coming to an end, or Rockstar Games developers are trolling Grand Theft Auto fans. At this point, both are plausible. Whatever the case, there is some new tinfoil hat GTA 6 speculation beginning to take off. If the new theory is correct — which is a major if — then the second GTA 6 trailer may be releasing on December 27, two days after Christmas.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The image below — courtesy of GTA 6 Countdown on X — breaks down the speculation, but it involves some social media posts from Rockstar Games developers. Recently, developers at the studio received a holiday care package featuring some Rockstar Games merch. And the merch — at least some of it — is GTA 6-themed. And in these posts Rockstar Games developers may be teasing, with the help of their feline friends, something involving the date December 27. And if this is a genuine tease then it would presumably be related to the long-awaited second trailer.

There are, of course, some problems with the theory. Not many, if any, at Rockstar Games knows when the second trailer is going to drop outside of the marketing team and some executives. This is done to avoid to leaks, and because marketing beats are often fairly fluid. The other reason is the date itself: December 27. Rockstar Games will be on holiday, so who will be around to publish the trailer or fix something if the roll out goes wrong? It is going to be a major marketing beat for the game, and one you’d think you’d want to be fully staffed for and not distracted by thoughts of the holidays.

via GTA 6 COUNTDOWN

For now, take all of this tinfoil speculation for exactly what it is: tinfoil speculation. There is something to this speculation, but that is partially the consequence of deliberate marketing. Rockstar Games is well aware how Grand Theft Auto fans react and speculate like mad, and it leans into this all the time. To this end, we don’t suspect any comment from Rockstar Games aimed at this new theory and the speculation making the rounds. If there is a comment though, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.

For more Grand Theft Auto VI coverage — including all of the latest GTA 6 news, all of the latest GTA 6 rumors and leaks, and all of the latest GTA 6 speculation — click here.