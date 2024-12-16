GTA 6 Breaks Rockstar Games Record (At the Cost of Fans)

Grand Theft Auto VI isn’t even out yet and it’s broken several records. The next GTA game is set to be not just the most anticipated video game release of all time, but the most anticipated release in entertainment history. And so far it has been a painful wait for Grand Theft Auto fans. Not only did 10 years separate the release of GTA 5 and the reveal of GTA 6 last year, but it has now been over a year since the GTA 6 reveal trailer. Yet, there is still no second trailer. In fact, not only is there no second trailer, there isn’t even word of a second trailer. Nor has then been new screenshots or anything at all to satiate Grand Theft Auto fans.

With the Christmas and broader holiday season fast approaching, it is unlikely the second GTA 6 trailer will release in 2024. This time of year, most studios are either on holiday or preparing to be on holiday. To this end, almost nothing of consequence is officially revealed or announced in the second half of December.

This lines up with a recent GTA 6 rumor, which claims Rockstar Games will release the second GTA 6 trailer sometime in Q1 2025, which is to say sometime between the start of January and the end of March.

As for the record, the gap between the first GTA 6 trailer and the second GTA 6 trailer is officially the longest Rockstar Games has ever gone without revealing new information or media on an upcoming game.

As X user Detective points out, Rockstar Games released GTA 5 screenshots eight months after revealing the first trailer. Meanwhile, Red Dead Redemption 2 got both screenshots and word of a delay seven months after its reveal. GTA 6 has had absolutely nothing for over a year.

This lends credence to speculation — and reports — that GTA 6 will not release in 2025 like it is officially slated to, but will rather end up being delayed to 2026. And when it does, it will reportedly be “less crude” toward various minority groups than previous GTA games.

GTA 6 is currently scheduled to release worldwide sometime in holiday 2025 via PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. For more coverage on Grand Theft Auto VI — including all of the latest GTA 6 news, all of the latest GTA 6 rumors and leaks, and all of the latest GTA 6 speculation — click here.