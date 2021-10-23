GTA 6 Fans Are Starting to Lose Hope Following Today’s News

GTA 6 fans are starting to lose all hope of seeing the day it releases. Today, Rockstar Games revealed and dated Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition, a trio of remasters of GTA 3, GTA Vice City, and GTA San Andreas. As the leaks revealed weeks ago, the remasters will release in November for a plethora of platforms. What Grand Theft Auto fans didn’t get today was anything about GTA 6, a game Grand Theft Auto fans have been hearing about for years through rumors and leaks, but which has yet to surface or even be officially confirmed. Despite this, despite absolutely no news on GTA 6, “GTA 6” has been trending on Twitter all day.

Every time there’s any news about not just Grand Theft Auto, but anything related to Rockstar Games, this happens, without fail. In other words, it’s not very surprising. As for the tweets making up the trend, they are full of Grand Theft Auto fans disappointed and deceived. As you would expect, many clicked on it hoping it meant there was at least a new rumor or leak but found nothing more than other disappointed fans. And as you can see via the tweets below, fans are starting to lose hope of ever seeing the game.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/edgelord_mr/status/1451531780926832653

https://twitter.com/FartInTheBath/status/1449136637112463367

When you see GTA Trilogy trending and realize this will be society by the time GTA 6 releases https://t.co/hYl8LTDjni — cesar 🇲🇽 (@jebaiting) October 22, 2021

While it’s unlikely GTA 6 will be announced this year, a recent rumor did make a claim to the contrary. Meanwhile, an even newer theory is making the rounds, involving a possible clue hidden in Red Dead Redemption 2, and it makes a similar claim. According to not just the aforementioned rumor, but this new theory as well, the long-awaited game will be announced next month. Will this happen? Probably not, but there’s always a chance.

Even if the game is revealed this year, it doesn’t mean it’s going to release anytime soon. Two years separated the reveal and release of both GTA 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2. It’s reasonable to assume this pattern will hold true for GTA 6, and if it does, the absolute earliest we could get the game is holiday 2023.

For more coverage on GTA 6 — including all of the latest news, rumors, leaks, speculation, and absurd Reddit theories — click here. Meanwhile, as always, feel free to hit the comments section with your thoughts or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. When do you think GTA 6 will be revealed and released?