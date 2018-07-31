GTA Online: After Hours Adds DJ Duo ‘Tale of Us’, Plus New Music, Vehicles, and More

This week adds even more content for the Grand Theft Auto Online DLC After Hours including new techno radio stations to enjoy, a new popular DC, new vehicles, and tons more! If you haven’t checked out the latest arrival to Los Santos, now is the perfect time to do just that!

Rockstar Games tells us about the latest addition, “As your new Nightclub sends shockwaves through the San Andreas party scene, English Dave is busy recruiting the best new talent to ensure your club’s reputation is top notch. The latest rumor? Tale Of Us, Italy’s finest purveyors of lush and melodic techno, are available for hire and ready to step up as resident DJs in your Nightclub.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In a major coup for the Los Santos nightlife scene, Tale Of Us is debuting new, exclusive music they produced for their upcoming artist album, Afterlight (also coming soon to LSUR, Apple Music, Spotify and more).”

The Los Santos Underground Radio is now up and running with exclusive new remixes including music from Tale of Us, DJ Solomun, and more! But it’s not just the sound waves getting revamped, but what’s on the road as well, “Whether you’re in the mood for the sublime or the ridiculous, this week’s two new vehicles are just for you: the Enus Stafford is a four-door superiority complex on wheels, while the new Blimp is the slow-moving, livery-covered, highly explosive nightclub advertisement of your wildest dreams.”

For players that log in between now and August 6th, there’s an exclusive Studio Los Santos t-shirt as well because nothing says VIP like an exclusive tee. Guest List Members will also receive at $100,000 cash bonus as well as new Galaxy t-shirts, as well as “the exclusive Oh Enus! Livery for the Enus Stafford, and the Sessanta Nove Multi-Color and Pink & Green Camo Liveries for the Mammoth Patriot Stretch.”

Grand Theft Auto Online: After Hours is available now on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC. Happy gaming! You can also check out more about the hilarious Scientology easter egg here – just … prepare to get really, really drunk first.