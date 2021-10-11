GTA Online Teases Collaboration With Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy

Following the announcement of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition, Rockstar Games has revealed that the upcoming remaster will also be tying into GTA Online later in the year. While this collaboration between the two games won’t directly be a crossover, Rockstar has said that it will be bringing certain items that are associated with the GTA Trilogy into GTA Online as fall continues onward.

Broken down on Rockstar’s website, the studio explained more about how this collaboration with GTA Online will be taking hold. Specifically, the company is going to look to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Grand Theft Auto III in-game through various events and cosmetic items. “Plus, as part of the 20th anniversary celebration for GTAIII, look for a cavalcade of special gear to collect in Grand Theft Auto Online throughout upcoming events this Fall, including commemorative clothing and liveries,” the studio said of this future update for the multiplayer component of GTA V. “We’ll have more details on how to acquire these in the weeks ahead as part of our ongoing events in GTA Online.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

In the near term, Rockstar also teased GTA Online players about new content that they can expect to see coming to the game sooner rather than later. Although specifics of this future update weren’t fully revealed just yet, Rockstar did tell fans where this event will be taking place. “This month’s GTA Online events will also have some special surprises — including the upcoming possibility of some unusual activity occurring in and around Southern San Andreas,” the studio said.

As a whole, we should start to learn more about these future updates for GTA Online within the coming weeks. Rockstar has already said that it will have more to say about Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition at some point in the next few weeks, so there’s a good chance that more information about GTA Online will come about at this time as well.

What do you think about these future updates coming to GTA Online? Will they end up bringing you back to the game if you have stopped playing it in recent history? Let me know either down in the comments or shoot me a message over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.