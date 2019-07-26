WATCH: GTA Online Player Turns GTA V Into An Extreme Downhill BMX Game

GTA Online has been available since 2013. This October it will turn six years old, which is kinda old for a video game. Despite this, it still commands a massive and robust player base and community that play the PS4, Xbox One, and PC game daily. And that’s mostly because Rockstar Games has been great at supporting the title, and because there’s just a ton of varied content for players to engage with. Further, it’s also still the best sandbox for shenanigans and mayhem, and when you couple this with all the different types of experiences it offers, there’s always something to do. For example, extreme downhill BMXing.

Over on Reddit, one player shared a video — dubbed “one million point trick combo” — showing off some impressive downhill BMX skills featuring Hollywood rooftops and swimming pools. The video is so impressive that it almost makes the game look like it was made as a BMX title rather than an open-world sandbox action-adventure game.

Videos by ComicBook.com

GTA Online is available — for free — for anyone who owns Grand Theft Auto V on PS4, Xbox One, and PC. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of any next-gen ports, but there’s a good chance it will be re-released (again) for PS5 and Xbox Scarlett if it remains as popular as it is.

For more news, media, and information on GTA Online, be sure to check out all of our previous and extensive coverage of the experience by clicking right here. In the most recent and related news, the newest GTA Online update features a Bully Easter egg that may possibly be hinting at Bully 2. Meanwhile, below, you can read more about the aforementioned The Diamond & Casino Resort update:

“You’ve heard the rumors. You want to believe them, and there’s only one way to find out. Abandon your preconceptions. Let go of your inhibitions, your doubts, your sense of proportion, your credit rating. The rumors didn’t begin to do it justice. Welcome to The Diamond. Grand Opening July 23.”