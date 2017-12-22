GTA Online: Snowfall In San Andreas Brings New Vehicles And Tons Of Festive Spirit

Rockstar Games is not taking the holiday spirit lightly – they’re going full throttle when it comes to their own Winter Wonderland. The studio just released some new goodies coming to the world of San Andreas for Grand Theft Auto Online players, and it comes with some sweet new rides, snowfall, and more to help you shed that inner Grinch.

In addition to the gorgeous snowfall seen above, there are a few additional vehicles making their way downtown (walking fast) including the Benefactor Streiter and the free Albany Hermes Muscle Car. That’s not the only drops coming either, there are a few more festive surprises awaiting players that simply log in to GTA Online.

Whether you’ve been naughty or nice this year, there are gifts aplenty for all in GTA Online. Keep an eye out for a sled-load of holiday gifts – including today’s 5 free liveries for the Thruster, a celebratory Christmas Eve present plus a gratis Albany Hermes Muscle Car for logging in this Monday, Christmas Day Dec 25th.

“As you peek out of the window of your Executive Office this morning, you’ll notice something markedly different about the landscape. An overnight snowstorm has painted Southern San Andreas with a fresh, thick coat of the white stuff and the experts predict it’ll be sticking around for the next few days. Pick up snowballs by simply hitting D-pad left or G on your keyboard and hurl a few at some unsuspecting locals for a quintessential holiday experience. And be sure to enter your snow-based shenanigans into the #FESTIVESURPRISE2017 Snapmatic Contest, accepting entries through January 1st.”

To score some other sweet deals in game, there are special holiday discounts for luxury vehicles and properties going on now as well during the Festivities:

HOLIDAY DISCOUNTS

Snow may be in the forecast but that doesn’t mean you can’t make it rain. Luckily for you, we’re discounting a suite of business properties and vehicles to make sure you get the most bang for your buck.

PROPERTIES

Arcadius Business Center – 30% off

Fort Zancudo Hangar 3499 – 30% off

LUXURY VEHICLES

Yachts – 30% off (All models)

Pegassi Zentorno – 30% off

ASSAULT VEHICLES

Armored Karin Kuruma – 30% off (both Buy It Now & Trade price)

Nagasaki Buzzard – 30% off

HVY Insurgent – 30% off (both Buy It Now & Trade price)

PREMIUM RACE & TIME TRIAL SCHEDULE

Push the throttle to the max to earn big payouts in this week’s scheduled Premium Race and Time Trial events.

December 19th – 25th

Premium Stunt Race – “H200” (Locked to Sports)

– “H200” (Locked to Sports) Time Trial – “Sawmill”

December 26th – January 1st