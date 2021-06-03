GTA Online Offering Triple Rewards on Land Races and More in New Update

✖

Last week, GTA Online players were able to check out eight new stunt races, and this week, Rockstar Games is continuing the car theme in the game's latest update. Starting this week, Land Races created by Rockstar will now offer triple rewards. Players looking for a new car can also check out discounts on multiple vehicles. The Karin Kuruma (Armored), Pegassi Reaper, Pegassi Osiris, Vapid FMJ, and Pegassi Tempesta are all 40% off, while the Imponte Ruiner 2000 is 35% off. Those with less money to spend can always try for a new ride at the Lucky Wheel: the Overflod Entity XXR!

Rockstar's announcement for the update can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

If you’re still in control, you’re not going fast enough. It’s one of the contradictions at the heart of competitive racing. Luckily for you, all Rockstar Created Land Races in GTA Online are paying out 3X GTA$ & RP all week long, so the risk is rewarded: https://t.co/ikTUQvmML1 pic.twitter.com/lnP0qvVRed — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) June 3, 2021

Through June 9th, drinks are free at The Diamond Casino & Resort. While players are there, they can also hit up The Casino Store where all clothing is half off. Import/Export hoodies have gotten a similar discount. Players can also get some free clothing options just for logging in: the Navy Pinstripe Pajamas and the Navy Pinstripe Smoking Jacket. Rank 100 players can also get the Blue Check Smoking Jacket as a log-in bonus, which will be "available within 72 hours of logging in after June 14th."

Last but not least, Prime Gaming users that have connected their account with Rockstar Games Social Club can get GTA$100K for playing this week. There are also additional discounts on cars, including the Maxwell Vagrant buggy (60% off), the Karin Sultan Classic sedan and the hulking Mammoth Patriot Stretch limousine (both at 80% off).

GTA Online is available now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Do you plan on checking out the new update for GTA Online? What do you think of this week's discounts? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk about all things gaming!