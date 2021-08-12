GTA Online's Latest Update Adds New Robbery, Vehicle, and More

✖

Rockstar Games has added a new update to GTA Online, offering a new vehicle, a new robbery, and more! Fans can now check out The Lost Contract, a multi-part robbery playable for one to four players. It can be launched from the Auto Shop's job board, and sees players targeting The Lost Motorcycle Club's meth operation. Players looking for a new ride might want to check out the gorgeous new Emperor Vectre. The car is nothing short of stunning, and it's available now from Legendary Motorsport. Those looking to snag double rewards this week can earn 2X GTA$ and RP on Pursuit Series and Siege Mentality.

A brief teaser for the Emperor Vectre can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

The new Emperor Vectre is a spectacle in every sense of the word, like a supermodel with a mean 100-meter sprint. You can snag one for yourself now from Legendary Motorsport: https://t.co/KRqu44x8Nx pic.twitter.com/rgevpBfeTD — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) August 12, 2021

If players want to try out the Emperor Vectre before they buy, it's one of three new cars available now at the LS Car Meet’s Test Track. The Pfister Growler and Dinka Jester RR are also available to try. Those that might not be interested in the Emperor Vectre can always take a spin at the Lucky Wheel found at The Diamond Casino & Resort. The top prize is the Lampadati Michelli GT. The Karin Futo GTX is also a prize this week, and it's available to Car Meet members that can win three sprints for four days in a row.

This week's discounts include the Lampadati Tigon, Mammoth Squaddie, and RO-86 Alkonost, which can be found at 30% off. The Vapid Ellie and Grotti Itali GTO can also be acquired for 40% off. Last but not least, additional discounts can be found on Executive Office properties, which are currently 50% off.

GTA Online is available now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

What do you think of this week's GTA Online update? Are you interested in the Emperor Vectre? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk about all things gaming!