GTA Online Announces The Diamond Program Ahead of Casino & Resort Release

Tomorrow, GTA Online’s highly-anticipated Diamond Casino & Resort update releases onto PS4, Xbox One, and PC, but before that happens, Rockstar Games has announced “The Diamond Program,” an assortment of perks and rewards for players that jump into the update during its launch window.

“On July 23rd, The Diamond Casino & Resort will open its doors and become the premiere destination for entertainment and luxury living in Los Santos,” writes Rockstar Games. “To celebrate the grand opening, The Diamond Program will take VIP Membership status to a new level of self-importance with an assortment of perks and rewards. The velvet rope lifts starting July 23rd, participate in the action before August 7th to take advantage of everything The Diamond Program has to offer.”

So, what kinda perks and awards are we talking about? According to Rockstar Games, acquiring a Master Penthouse (which can be redeemed for free with Twitch prime) grants Silver Status. The Penthouse also comes with VIP membership. As for Silver Status, members of it will receive the exclusive “She’s Loaded” wall art, a modern piece to hang in your apartment via its Decorations Management feature. Further, Silver Status members will also get the casino themed Diamond Classic Tee.

There’s also Gold Status, which is naturally better than Silver Status, and can be earned by helping the Tao Cheng protect The Diamond from a corrupt family of Texan magnates and completing the second co-op mission, House Keeping, which unlocks and exclusive livery for the new Truffade Thrax and a Truffade Tee.

And then there’s Platinum Status, which is earned by completing five Casino Work missions for head of operations Agatha Baker. Do this and you’ll get Lucky 7’s Tattoo and the Kronos Ara Watch (all variations).

And lastly, there’s Diamond Status. This is earned by Platinum members completing all co-operative missions to earn exclusive liveries. Meanwhile, Platinum members who host the missions will receive an exclusive livery for a highly-coveted brand-new vehicle. For those that participate in a host’s mission, you’ll get the new Annis S80RR supercar.

