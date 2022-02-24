New GTA Online Update Is Full of Bonus Rewards and Discounts

Following last week’s GTA Online update which straight up gave players a free in-game vehicle to drive around Los Santos, Rockstar Games is taking it easy with this week’s refresh. That means that there’s no real standout incentive to look forward to this time, but there are still plenty of bonus rewards that players can obtain by completing certain objectives. If nothing else, it’s an update that brings us one week closer to the release of the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S versions of the game.

For starters, you’ll want to go for the triple rewards this week to make the most of the update. That’ll mean taking part in either the Smuggler Sell Missions or the Air Races. Both of those are giving out triple the GTA$ and RP rewards for the week, so if you’re looking to buy anything, that’s the way to save up for it.

https://twitter.com/RockstarGames/status/1496862540831379463

“Sitting on a hoard of deadstock cargo in your Hangar? Don’t let it sit there and gather dust,” Rockstar said about the latest bonuses. “Offloading precious contraband in Smuggler Sell Missions between now and March 2 will net you a tripled payday.”

If you tire of those modes, you’ve got a few others to make some more money off of this week, but you won’t get quite as much. The Security Contracts, Trap Door mode, and any Flight School Activities are all giving out twice the earnings this week, too. Again, not as good as triple, but you’ve at least got options. You’ll also get a free t-shirt form completing at least one Security Contract this week.

While there’s no free car, you can still earn one with a bit of effort over the next couple of days. This week’s Prize Ride is the Dewbauchee Rapid GT Classic and can be earned by placing well in five different Street Race Series trials.

“Are you a competitive member of the LS Car Meet? Lucky for you, placing Top 3 in the Street Race Series 5 times over the next week will land you a Dewbauchee Rapid GT Classic to customize and push to the edge of the engineering envelope,” Rockstar said.

In line with the aerial theme found throughout other parts of the update, discounts are live this week on hangars, upgrades and modifications for those establishments, and various vehicles of flight to acquire.