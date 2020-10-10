GTA Online: How to Earn Free Items and Bonus GTA$ This Weekend

✖

GTA Online players are nearing the halfway mark between the game’s latest weekly update and the next one which means there’s only a limited amount of time left to take advantage of this week’s rewards. In this case, like other GTA Online updates, getting those bonuses this time means taking part in the right types of game modes to get more payouts than you’d typically get from the missions, but players are also getting some free stuff this week just for playing.

The bonus this week that requires the least work of all is the Fruit Tee shirt that’s available for a while at no cost. All you have to do to get that shirt is play GTA Online at some point before October 14th. Doing so will automatically have the shirt added to your account.

The other easy thing players get this week is a free spin on the Lucky Wheel at the Diamond Casino & Resort. There’s always a number of valuable rewards on the wheel each week with one grand prize, and this week, that prize is the Lampadati Tigon. Even if you don’t win that car though, you could leave the casino with some extra GTA$ or RP from the spin.

From free items to extra money and RP, you’ll find a list of everything you can get during this week’s update below. Once you get done earning a bunch of money in GTA Online, consider checking out the discounts beneath the bonuses list to see if there’s anything you need.

GTA Online’s Free Items and Bonus GTA$, RP This Week

Free Fruit Tee shirt – Play GTA Online before October 14th

Free Lucky Wheel spin – Available in the Diamond Casino & Resort, spin soon for a shot at the Lampadati Tigon

Contact Missions – Play Contact Missions before October 14th to get double GTA$ & RP

Associates and Bodyguards – All salaries are tripled until October 14th

Transform Races – Triple rewards available in all Transform Races

GTA Online Update’s Discounts

High-End Apartments – 40% off

All Garages – 40% off

Dinka Sugoi – 40% off

JB700W – 30% off

Laser Weapons Up-n-Atomizer – 40% off Widowmaker – 40% off Unholy Hellbringer – 40% off

Additional Vehicles Blista Kanjo – 40% off Maxwell Vagrant – 30% off



GTA Online’s bonuses and giveaways from this update will be around for the next couple of days, so be sure you’ve gotten what you want from the update before it’s replaced with a new one.