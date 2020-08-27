GTA Online Accounts Are Getting Completely Reset

✖

GTA 5 Online accounts and characters are getting completely wiped on PS4, Xbox One, and PC by Rockstar Games. As you may know, a money glitch has been making the rounds, often referred to as the apartment glitch. With the glitch, players can rack up massive amounts of money very quickly. And like every glitch of this variety in the past, many players participated in it, and now those players' accounts are being wiped of all their money, or in some cases, their entire characters are being wiped.

As Rockstar Games reporter and insider Tez2 notes, those who utilized the glitch have been getting notified that their accounts have been wiped clean to varying degrees depending on how often the user has participated in glitches of this ilk. For example, some players have only had all of their money wiped from their account. Others have lost their entire character and progress.

While this punishment may seem extreme, it's not new. Rockstar Games has been handling players that exploit glitches like this since the game came out. In other words, players who participated in it would have been well aware of the consequences.

It appears to be a complete character wipe, all progress, money and everything.#GTAOnline — Tez2 (@TezFunz2) August 27, 2020

Some players who have made use of the glitch haven't been banned yet, but it's likely only a matter of time. Typically, Rockstar Games handles account wipes in waves. So, if you escaped this wave, it likely means you will be hit in the next wave.

At the moment of publishing, the glitch is still possible, and it's unclear when a fix will arrive. In other words, you can still make use of it, but unless you want to risk all the money in your account or your entire character, it's best to avoid it.

Rockstar Games has not issued any official comment on the situation, and it's unlikely it will, or at the very least it hasn't commented on past reset waves.

GTA Online is available, for free, to all Grand Theft Auto V owners on PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.