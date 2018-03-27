GTA Online Adds Two New Vehicles, Extended Bonuses, and More in Latest Update

The latest weekly update for Grand Theft Auto Online players to enjoy is here and brings with it even more new cars, extended bonuses, and special savings for those looking to buff up their experience.

First up: the new vehicles. The part that many players look forward to the most is what new wheels they can score when they want to go fast. The Pegassi Tezeract and the Vapid Ellie are the latest addition and … be right back, we’re still drooling over that Tezeract:

“The first member of a new and alien species has arrived, and it does not come in peace. Lightning fast and sneaky silent, the Pegassi Tezeract is the automobile evolved. Step onto the right side of history today and pick up yours exclusively from Legendary Motorsport.”

“This fine piece of American engineering is the Vapid Ellie. But before you reach for your vintage jacket and that retro Snapmatic filter, be warned: this old dog has torn the limbs off many braver than you. Get your Vapid Ellie today at Southern San Andreas Super Autos.”

“Hotring Circuit continues to dish out double payouts to all competitors through April 2nd. So strap in, weave into to that slipstream and maybe even incite a pile up or two — no one said winning had to be pretty.

CEOs across Southern San Andreas can boost their cash earnings even further this week as Special Cargo Sales are worth Double GTA$, while Bodyguards & Associates will also receive Double GTA$ Salaries.”

In addition to the extensions and new wheels, the press release we received also details the hottest new discounts now available to players. Here are some of the best deals you can now take advantage of:

Fort Zancudo Hanger A2 – 50% off

Special Cargo Warehouses – 50% off

Smoke Tree Road Bunker – 35% off

Arcadius Business Center – 30% off

Aquarius Yacht – 30% off

FH-1 Hunter (weaponized helo) – 30% off

Exhausts (including JATO) – 25% off

Liveries – 25% off

Engines – 25% off

Turbo – 25% off

Brakes – 25% off

Transmission – 25% off

Spoilers – 25%

Players will also get a chance to compete in this week’s Premium Race, Steeplechase, to earn even more GTA$. Happy gaming!