GTA+ Prices Quietly Increase

With how popular (and profitable) Grant Theft Auto Online has become over the last several years, it's little surprise that developer Rockstar Games released a subscription service. For a monthly fee, players can sign up for GTA+ and earn $1.5 million in addition to several other in-game rewards and access to a few games in Rockstar's back catalog. Recently, it was discovered that Rockstar has bumped the monthly fee up slightly and without much fanfare. This may be in anticipation of more fans diving in when Grand Theft Auto 6 launches, but it has been noticed by eagle-eyed fans who are less than happy with Rockstar.

GTA+ Price Has Gone Up Ahead of GTA 6's Release

The price increase was first reported by Rockstar Intel, who noted the listing on both the Xbox and PlayStation Store has gone from $5.99 per month to $7.99. That's a roughly 33% increase on previous prices, which will hit players on June 11th. That means players can pick it up in May at the lower price, but you won't have long to act. Because Rockstar hasn't made an official announcement, it's hard to say why the developers have raised the price, but it would make the most sense that they are doing this ahead of Grand Theft Auto 6's launch as that game continues to be the most hyped game on the current release calendar.

After all, just the trailer for that game has already set records within the gaming sphere, and it should easily be the top-selling game whenever it launches. That said, the team did recently announce that, for the next few months, players will get an extra injection of in-game cash for signing up to GTA+. Above, we mentioned that GTA+ players get $1.5 million per month, but that was previously only $500,000. Through August, the number has been upped by a million per month, meaning now is a great time to hop in if you need some extra cash. However, it's hard to imagine this price hike is related to that and not the upcoming GTA 6 launch.

Grand Theft Auto 6 Release Date

As of this writing, Grand Theft Auto 6 is still on track to release in 2025. That's the release window that was shared when the game got its first trailer last year, and Rockstar has yet to announce any delays or changes. Recently, a new leak claimed that GTA 6 is on track to launch during Q1 of 2025, though that is only a rumor. If it's true, we'd see the next Grand Theft Auto launch in January or February.

Of course, it's important to remember that Rockstar has had to delay its last few games. Red Dead Redemption 2 was originally scheduled to be released in the back half of 2017 but was pushed back about a year. Meanwhile, Grand Theft Auto 5 was set to launch in Spring 2013 but was pushed back to September. There haven't been any rumors of a delay, but it would not be too surprising given the developer's history and the scope of Grand Theft Auto 6.