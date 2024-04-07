GTA 6’s Jason Isn’t Played by Troy Baker

Grand Theft Auto fans have been wondering if protagonist Jason is played by Troy Baker since the trailer for Grand Theft Auto 6 claimed the record for most views for a non-music video in 24 hours. Although Jason doesn’t have much to say in the trailer, fans were quick to say the character sounded identical to Baker, and since then rumors and speculation has been abundant. The speculation has been put to an end now thanks to an interview with Baker conducted by The Movie Dweeb.

In the interview Baker is asked if he’s seen the rumors surrounding him being in Grand Theft Auto 6, which he is quick to clear up while giving well-deserved recognition to the actors who do work on Rockstar Games roles:

Videos by ComicBook.com

“This is what’s funny, and to be honest with you this was a great lesson for me, is the perception. That right there is a lesson in perception. So people think and they just automatically assume. And I want that guy, whoever it is, to get credit for his work ’cause I’m sure it’s going to be great and I know many people who worked for Rockstar – Roger Clark and Ned Luke included. That’s a grind, man, those guys pour themselves into those characters and they deserve all of the credit for their work … not me.”

Baker did say he considered the rumors a compliment and continued that situations like this serve as a good reminder to him, stating “I’ve had an incredibly remarkable career. The career that I’ve been able to have and the credits I’ve been able to amass and the characters that I’ve been able to play, it’s by definition truly remarkable.”

Baker also further stated that it’s the opposite scenario that makes him feel good about his work, stating “It’s the ones where people go, ‘I had no idea that was you,’ … those are the ones that I go, ‘I really did my job.’ And this is no different.”

You can watch the full interview with Baker in The Movie Dweeb’s YouTube below.

Baker isn’t the only rumor as for who is playing Jason in GTA6, as there have been a few additional names swirling including Bryan Zampella. Grand Theft Auto 6 doesn’t have a release date just yet other than being targeted for a 2025 release and is reportedly on-track for that target, though apparently the game shouldn’t be expected until April 2025 at the earliest. It’s also important to note that this far out from release still there could be delays, which wouldn’t be a first for Rockstar.

As the game is still quite a ways out there’s not very much information available, outside of its status as a current-gen console release, the protagonists being Lucia and Jason as seen in the trailer, and the return to Vice City. There are plenty of leaks to check out though, including the possible appearance of a popular rapper, a potential long awaited feature, and more.

Who do you think Rockstar has portraying the male protagonist for GTA6? Let us know in the comments or on X!