GTA and Red Dead Online Celebrate Record-Breaking Holiday Season With Free Goodies

Rockstar Games has announced that both GTA Online and Red Dead Online had record-breaking holiday seasons, which is especially impressive of the former, which is years and years old at this point. And of course, Rockstar Games is happy and appreciative of the milestone, and has gone out of its way to not only thank its fans, but to give them a little somethin’ for helping both games thrive on PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

“We’d like to thank our entire community and all the incredible players we have in both games for another record-breaking holiday season for both Grand Theft Auto Online and Red Dead Online,” writes Rockstar Games of the news. “Everyone from the Heist crews, stunters and racers in GTA Online to the Moonshiners, Bounty Hunters, Traders and Collectors of Red Dead Online – along with all the players happy to wander, explore and create their own adventures in both worlds – we thank you for helping to build some of the best gaming communities around.”

We’d like to thank our entire community for another record-breaking holiday season for both Grand Theft Auto Online and Red Dead Online. To celebrate, we will be offering huge bonuses in both games. Details: https://t.co/NtZmrmt2QL pic.twitter.com/O8LL79Ph92 — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) January 28, 2020

If you want to read more about the record-breaking amount of players set this holiday season, you can do so by clicking right here. However, if you clicked on this, it’s probably for the free stuff. If that’s the case, here’s what you need to know:

GTA Online: Starting on January 30, you can earn up to $1,000,000 in-game cash before February 5, and another million by playing between February 6 to February 12. And that’s it. All you need to do is play during these periods.

Starting on January 30, you can earn up to $1,000,000 in-game cash before February 5, and another million by playing between February 6 to February 12. And that’s it. All you need to do is play during these periods. Red Dead Online: Players will be given a series of gifts including free access to select roles and special role item giveaways. Meanwhile, if you play between January 28 and February 3, you will get a free Schofield Revolver, a free Varmint Rifle, and the Devastating Ammo Bundle. Further, if you play between February 4 and February 10, you will get a free Bounty Hunter license, 25x Bolas, and 25x Tracking Arrows.

Both GTA Online and Red Dead Online are available on PS4, Xbox One, and PC, while the latter is also available on Google Stadia.