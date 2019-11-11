GTA and Red Dead Redemption 2 Publisher Trademarks “31st Union”

Take-Two Interactive — the publisher of games and series like Red Dead Redemption, Grand Theft Auto, The Outer Worlds, Borderlands, and BioShock — has filed a new trademark for a mysterious game dubbed 31st Union. What this could be, isn’t clear, but it appears to be a new IP. Whatever the case, it is filed under the classification of computer games, confirming it is indeed a video game, and it was actually filed last month, but didn’t start getting picked up and making the rounds until now.

As you may know, companies file trademarks all the time, and sometimes these trademarks never come to fruition. In other words, just because Take-Two Interactive has filed this trademark doesn’t mean we’ll ever see a product with this name. Further, even if it’s a project under the Take-Two umbrella, who knows who is making it. Take-Two Interactive is a big company that owns the likes of 2K, Rockstar Games, and other game makers.

Videos by ComicBook.com

That said, many suspect this either to be a new IP or to be linked with the rumored Mafia titles in some way. Personally, I wouldn’t be surprised if this is tied to Private Division, the company’s boutique publishing label that handles publishing smaller games made for the hardcore market rather than the mainstream market. So far it has published the likes of The Outer Worlds and Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey.

Doing a quick Google Search for “31st Union” doesn’t really produce any interesting results. There’s a California-based restaurant with the same name. Beyond that, just results for the 31st Indiana Infantry Regiment of the Union Army pop up. I doubt either of these are related to the trademark in any shape or form.

Anyway, as always, feel free to leave a comment or two or even three letting us know what you think or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. What do think of this trademark? New IP or is there something I’m missing? Meanwhile, for more coverage on Take-Two Interactive, be sure to check out all of our past and recent coverage of the mega company by clicking right here.