GTA San Andreas, Vice City, and More Getting Remakes Claims Rumor

According to a new rumor, Rockstar Games is working not on remasters, but remakes, of GTA San Andreas, GTA Vice City, and GTA 3, a trio of games often referred to as the GTA Trilogy. The rumor comes from an established leaker over on the GTA Forums, who claims some of GTA Online has been lifted for the remakes. To this end, the leaker claims the games will look better than GTA 5, but not quite as good as Red Dead Redemption 2. In fact, when asked if they were comparable to the recent remake of Mafia, the leaker said that's exactly what they are expecting.

Unfortunately, the leaker in question -- Mach1Bud -- doesn't relay much else, at least not much else of consequence. That said, what is here does line up with what a few others have said in the past, though right now, no top-tier sources have validated any of these claims. Meanwhile, there are also rumors and reports conflicting this information, suggesting Rockstar Games is re-releasing these three games, but more as remasters than remakes, or in other words, something more akin to what it did with the games on PS4.

For now, it remains to be seen what will happen, but over on Reddit, where the rumor was shared, many aren't convinced. In fact, while the top comment admits it would be fantastic if this happened, they believe it's more likely we will get a remake of Red Dead Redemption.

"I mean if it happens, then fantastic, would be great to play through these classics with modern graphics, but at the same time, I think Red Dead Redemption is much more likely, especially when so much of the game has already been rebuilt for RDR2," reads the comment.

As always, take everything here with a grain of salt. So far, Rockstar Games hasn't touched this rumor, and it never touched the rumors before this one, so we don't expect this to change, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. In the meantime, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. Would you be interested in remakes of the GTA Trilogy?