GTA Trilogy Remastered on PC Will Be Exclusive to the Rockstar Games Launcher

Rockstar Games announced this week that the remastered collection of the GTA Trilogy, which is formally known as Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition, is finally set to launch next month on November 11. While many fans are thrilled to see that Grand Theft Auto III, Vice City, and San Andreas are coming back with a new look, those on PC have been a bit let down, specifically, due to how the bundle is being released.

Rockstar confirmed this week when announcing the release date for Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition that on PC, the game will be exclusively available via the company’s own platform, the Rockstar Games Launcher. This means that if you were hoping to see the GTA Trilogy come to Steam, the Epic Games Store, or the Windows Store, you’re going to be out of luck. Instead, you’ll have to install the Rockstar Games Launcher to your own PC if you haven’t already and proceed to purchase it via Rockstar’s storefront.

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition will be available digitally on November 11 through the PlayStation Store, the Microsoft Store on Xbox, Nintendo eShop, and the Rockstar Games Launcher, with select physical releases on December 7. https://t.co/9cNNSbAnEO pic.twitter.com/676wK5b3vi — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) October 22, 2021

In a general sense, this isn’t very surprising given that Rockstar has been releasing most of its titles in this manner on PC over the past few years. Still, as history has shown us, Rockstar will tend to bring its games to other PC platforms further down the line. So if you’re holding out hope of seeing Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition come to Steam in the future, for instance, there’s still a good chance that this will eventually happen.

The one silver lining with making Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition available solely via the Rockstar Games Launcher is that Rockstar is actually offering up a limited-time deal on the game. For those that purchase the remastered GTA Trilogy on PC prior to January 5, 2022, a $10 coupon will be added to your account to then use on another game. This voucher will only be available until January 16, 2022, however, and will disappear after this date.

As a whole, how do you feel about seeing Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition be exclusive to a single platform on PC at launch? Let me know your thoughts either down in the comments or on Twitter at @MooreMan12.