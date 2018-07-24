Guacamelee! 2 Body-Slamming To PC, PlayStation 4 Next Month

Ever since its official announcement last year, Drinkbox Studios’ Guacamelee! 2 has been turning quite a few heads, between its exciting action-packed gameplay, its co-op potential and the ability to beat the living turd out of baddies with chickens. And soon, you’ll be able to fulfill your brawling fantasies as it finally has a release date.

The developer confirmed today that Guacamelee! 2 will release on August 21 for PlayStation 4 and PC, set for the low price of $19.99. Those who pre-order the game on PlayStation 4 can actually score a 20 percent discount if they act fast!

“Set in a unique world full of challenges, adventure and humor,Guacamelee! 2 expands upon the original game by introducing new levels, enemies, characters, and gameplay mechanics for the ultimate high-flying luchador experience,” the game’s press release reads.

“Guacamelee! 2 brings former hero Juan Aguacate out of retirement to stop a powerful and ruthless luchador who has emerged as the ruler of a parallel timeline. Juan must once again don his special luchador mask and tights, and fight his way through the worlds of the living and the dead (plus time and space) in an attempt to save his family… and the entire Mexiverse!”

“We asked our inner skeletons what we should do for Guac 2,” said Augusto Quijano, Concept Lead at Drinkbox Studios. “We couldn’t decide whether to add Better Moves, More Interesting Platforming, Timeline Travel, Chicken Powers, or New Puns, so we added it all!”

Here’s the full game feature list, so you can see what your lucha hero is capable of!

Powerful New Moves – New abilities such as Eagle Boost, Rocket Kick, and Pollo Shot add to Juan’s awesome arsenal of moves, for use in both combat and platforming.

Super Chicken! – A unique set of new abilities and moves for Juan’s chicken form. Ridiculous chicken-based platforming, combat and exploration. More chicken than you’ll be able to handle (probably).

Vibrant, Deadly World – An epic, colorful adventure, inspired by Mexican folklore, that takes players through living and dead worlds and across rifts in space-time! Beautiful environments and 2D animation, more gorgeous than ever thanks to a fancy new rendering engine.

Lots to See – Dense gameplay areas featuring tons of secrets and optional content. Bigger maps, twice as many enemy types as the first game, and a roster of eccentric new bosses.

Brand New Upgrade System – Discover “trainers” from around the world, defeat their challenges, and upgrade your movement, combat, traversal, and more.

Caliente Original Soundtrack – Soundtrack featuring new music from Peter Chapman and Rom Di Prisco – composers of the original Guacamelee! OST . Additional new tracks from special guests Mariachi Entertainment System !

Additional new tracks from special guests 4-Player Local Co-op – Drop-in / drop-out 4-player local co-op through the entire story lets your best amigos join in anytime!

We can’t wait to see what this game has in store for us. Check out the thrilling trailer above and prepare to bust some heads!