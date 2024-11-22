Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Is Free, But Time Is Running Out

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, the 2021 action-adventure game from developer Eidos Montreal, is completely free to own if you act quickly. In recent years, Marvel video games have become a bit more common than they once were. Not only have titles like Marvel’s Spider-Man, Marvel’s Midnight Suns, and Marvel’s Avengers come about, but other Marvel-branded games like Marvel’s Wolverine and Marvel’s Blade are known to be on the horizon. Now, in an offer that won’t last much longer, one of the best Marvel games of the past decade in Guardians of the Galaxy is being handed out for nothing whatsoever.

Available by way of Prime Gaming, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy is free to pick up for anyone with an Amazon Prime subscription. This promotion is one that began at the start of November but is now in its final days and will soon be expiring. To be specific, this offer is set to go away this Sunday, November 24th, which means Prime members have only about 48 hours remaining to get GotG at no cost. Those who do opt to redeem this freebie will then be given a PC code for the game that can be redeemed on the Microsoft Store.

As a whole, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy reviewed pretty well upon its launch in 2021. While it didn’t reach the same heights as those seen with PlayStation’s Spider-Man games, it sits at a respectable 80/100 aggregate review score on Metacritic. With this in mind, if you somehow haven’t played Guardians of the Galaxy already, or if you’re simply looking to replay it, it’s very much worth adding to your library without having to pay a cent.

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

“Fire up a wild ride across the cosmos with a fresh take on Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy. In this third-person action-adventure game, you are Star-Lord, and thanks to your bold yet questionable leadership, you have persuaded an oddball crew of unlikely heroes to join you. Some jerk (surely not you) has set off a chain of catastrophic events, and only you can hold the unpredictable Guardians together long enough to fight off total interplanetary meltdown. Use Element Blasters, tag-team beat downs, jet boot-powered dropkicks, nothing’s off-limits.

If you think it’s all going to plan, you’re in for a world of surprises, with the consequences of your actions guaranteed to keep the Guardians on their toes. In this original Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy story, you’ll cross paths with powerful new beings and unique takes on iconic characters, all caught in a struggle for the galaxy’s fate. It’s time to show the universe what you’re made of.”