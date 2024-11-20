Marvel vs. Capcom Reveals First Images From Upcoming Tie-In Comic (Exclusive)

Capcom has exclusively shared with ComicBook a preview of its upcoming Marvel vs. Capcom comic that will be arriving later this week. Back in September, Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics was released digitally across PS4, Nintendo Switch, and PC. In doing so, this bundle made many of Capcom’s crossover fighting games from yesteryear available on modern platforms for the first time. While the MvC Fighting Collection has since been quite popular with fans, Capcom promised that those who pre-purchased the physical edition of the collection would end up receiving an additional 32-page comic book upon launch. Fans have since wondered what this comic might have in store, and now, we have an early look at what it will entail.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In total, Capcom has unveiled three different panels from the Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics comic book. The art features, well, about what you’d expect from a MvC comic with different members of the Marvel and Capcom stables going at one another. Some of the combatants that are highlighted in this artwork include Ryu, Captain America, Dr. Doom, Wolverine, Mega Man, Akuma, and Morrigan. More characters from the Marvel vs. Capcom series will be seen in the full issue, but this provides a better glimpse at the art style and storyline of the book.

You can get a look at these exclusive panels from the Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics comic right here:

“An inevitable battle puts the fate of two worlds at stake once again in the Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics tie-in comic,” reads Capcom’s official synopsis of the book. “Facing an unseen evil that pits the heroes of the Marvel and Capcom universe against one another, and with a script from Christos Gage and art by Alberto Jiménez Alburquerque, the world of Marvel vs. Capcom comes alive in a story showcasing a battle that is renowned across generations.”

If you’re interested in owning this Marvel vs. Capcom comic for yourself, all you have to do is pre-order the physical version of MvC Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics on PS4 or Nintendo Switch before its launch this week on November 22nd. A variety of retailers including Amazon, GameStop, Best Buy, Walmart, and others should have pre-orders available at their respective websites for those interested. Additionally, an Xbox version of the game is then planned to be released at some point in 2025.

And for a more opinionated take on Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics, you can check out our official review from earlier in the year right here.