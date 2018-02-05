Guardians of the Galaxy’s James Gunn Just Got a Custom Baby Groot Xbox One Console

Director James Gunn has done so much for the Guardians of the Galaxy series over the past few years. Along with giving us a great origin movie, he’s also followed it up with a fun second film, and the third is on the way, scheduled for a release sometime in 2020.

So, leave it to Microsoft to give him a little gift to remind him of all the good things he’s doing with the Marvel film series. Gunn took to Instagram today to show off what the company sent over – a customized Xbox One console with a very familiar figure on top of it.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Check out this Baby Groot @Xbox that @microosft just gave me!!” he noted, adding hashtags like #Groot, #marvel, #xbox, #gaming and #gotg. You can see the Instagram post below.

As you can see, it appears to be the general 500GB black Xbox One X model, but a little “Dirtied up” as it were with a dusty finish to go on top of the matte design. But, obviously, the thing that’s hard to miss is the giant Baby Groot sitting on top of the system (away from where the fan is, so he’s not blocking anything), sitting next to the bomb that was used in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. And, as you’d expect, it appears that Baby Groot is about ready to hit the wrong button and blow everyone up.

This is a neat little collectible, although we’re wondering how it would fit in a general entertainment center. But, hey, we’re pretty sure that Gunn can find a way to make it work.

Now, what games should Gunn pick up? Well, there’s always Telltale Games’ take on Guardians of the Galaxy, and you can’t go wrong with either Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3 or Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite. But then again, those are just suggestions off the top of my head. (And of course Overwatch, come on.)

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will open sometime in 2020, but you can see a majority of its characters in Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War when it opens on May 4.