Gucci Reveals Custom Xbox Series X Bundle That Costs $10,000

Luxury fashion brand Gucci will soon sell 100 Xbox Series X bundles featuring a customized, laser-engraved Xbox Series X, two Xbox wireless controllers, an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription, and a Gucci- and Xbox-branded hard carrying case. The limited run of bundles is set to drop November 17th at select Gucci stores around the world, but if you’ve been looking to find a generic Xbox Series X in stock, maybe give this one a pass as the bundle will retail for $10,000.

“The collaboration consists of 100 numbered sets, each comprising a black Xbox Series X console laser-engraved with the GG pattern, two wireless controllers featuring the Web stripe, complemented by a hard case inspired by Gucci’s archival luggage,” Gucci’s description of the collaboration reads in part. “On the bottom of the case sit the words ‘GOOD GAME,’ a motto that recalls the happy coincidence that GG stands for the signature motif in Gucci’s decorative vocabulary-House founder Guccio Gucci’s initials-but also as the acronym of this formula, used sportingly by gamers as a way of signing off at the end of online multiplayer contests.”

Gucci has a couple of official pages up to learn more about the collaboration, but you can also take a look at what the various items in the bundle look like in official images for yourself below:

https://twitter.com/gucci/status/1459226401345843205

As noted above, Gucci’s customized Xbox Series X sets featuring various Gucci-themed additions, referred to as the “Xbox by Gucci” bundle, are set to go on sale November 17th at select stores only in Beijing, Berlin, Beverly Hills, London, Mexico City, Milan, New York City, and Tokyo. The price tag attached to the bundle is $10,000. The Xbox Series X itself is traditionally available wherever such things are sold for $499, assuming you can find it in stock. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Xbox in general right here.

