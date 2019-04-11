Guerrilla Games Hiring For Mutliplayer Game Led By ‘Rainbow Six Siege’ Director

Back in 2018, Guerrilla Games — the makers of PS4 exclusives Horizon: Zero Dawn and Killzone –hired an ex-Ubisoft developer by the name of Simon Larouche, who was notably working for Ubisoft as Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege’s Online Gameplay Director. He’s now a Game Director at the Dutch studio. Then it went on a hiring spree for applicants with online game experience. And then it hired Chris Lee as Principal Game Designer, another former Ubisoft designer who was served as Game Designer on Rainbow Six Siege. All of this seemed to be more than enough to say Guerrila Games was making a new multiplayer game. But if that’s isn’t enough to convince you, don’t worry, there’s now more.

The studio has a new job listing for a game being helmed by Larouche and that appears to be entering full production. The job listing, which is for a Java developer, mentions matchmaking, tournaments, leaderborads, clans, online infrastructure, and basically everything else you’d find in a modern multiplayer game.

Sooo, it begins! Come work with us 😉 We need a #JAVA expert… https://t.co/ecFQahtmkN and while we are on this subject, this might trigger some interests and tickle your Java-Senses: https://t.co/4Pt7dk8oU8 — slarouche (@slarouche) April 11, 2019

