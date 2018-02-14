Gwent Arena Revealed by CD Projekt Red, A New Way to Play

CD Proket RED recently revealed a new mode available for the card game that originated in The Witcher series that they are known for. The draft-based mode revealed is called Gwent Arena and it offers more freedom to players than ever before.

Essentially, the new mode removes all restrictions put in place by faction choice. Duplicates, rarity, factions – none of it matters in Gwent Arena. Players will find themselves going up against Gaunter O’Dimm, AKA “the Man of Glass.”

Players that want to participate in the new mode will either need $2 real money, or 150 ore. The game itself will run until the end of nine successfully completed contracts or if the player dies a total of three times, whichever comes first. Players can even chance choosing a Legendary card that is randomly available once winning all nine contracts.

Gwent Arena is still in testing mode, so it’s possible that more elements will be added on before its full launch. The mode itself strays away from the usual strategy and puts more of a focus on high-value cards. This makes the play much more straight forward and dependent upon the deck.

No release date has been set at this time, but players are just excited to see this happening at all. A draft-type mode has been a highly requested feature since launch and now it’s finally happening.

In other Gwent news, a new faction challenge has also arisen. According to the official website for the game:

It’s that time again — time to rise to the challenge! Proud warriors of Skellige face off against the shadowy Scoia’tael in a new Faction Challenge. Choose which side you wish to support and compete for dominance (and rewards) over a week of intense skirmishes!

HOW TO PARTICIPATE:

1. Go into the Faction Challenge tile located in the in-game News section

2. Choose one of the two warring factions you wish to support: Scoia’tael or Skellige

3. Play and win games with your faction across Casual, Ranked and Pro Ladder modes to unlock faction rewards

You can learn more about the rewards, and incentives, right here.