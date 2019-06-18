GWENT: The Witcher Card Game Novigrad Expansion Announced, Release Date Revealed

GWENT: The Witcher Card Game players won’t have to wait too long before the next big expansion arrives. CD Projekt Red has officially announced Novigrad, the upcoming expansion for GWENT fans will be adding a plethora of new goodies, including the likes of the Syndicate faction as well as a handful of new Leaders. In addition to all of this, a new resource is also being added to the game for players to use to activate a new keyword. Needless to say, there is plenty of fun ahead for players, and they won’t have to wait long as the expansion is set to arrive before the end of the month.

“Don’t be fooled by the city’s beauty and wealth — it’s rotten to the core,” reads the expansion’s description. “Crime lords are vying for control of the streets using any means at their disposal. Yet strange events are becoming more commonplace. Once rival gangs are now being seen working together. The chaos is evolving, but why? And more importantly, into what?”

Here’s more on what will be arriving in GWENT with the Novigrad expansion:

MEET THE SYNDICATE, GWENT’S NEW FACTION!

The wait is over — mysterious Syndicate is joining GWENT as the newest playable faction! Collect over 90 new cards representing various sides of Novigrad’s underworld, including 15 cross-faction cards that can be used in the decks of already existing factions, 3 cards per each.

NOVIGRAD’S MOST WANTED

Meet 5 new leaders with unique abilities: terrorize your enemies as the reckless gang leader Cleaver; deal in the shadows as the elusive, yet ever present King of Beggars; cleanse the city of non-believers as Hemmelfart, the city’s ruthless hierarch. And that’s just the beginning.

NEW WAYS TO PLAY

Embrace the new meta! Syndicate expansion brings a new battle resource — Crowns, which can be used to activate powerful abilities of cards with the Fee keyword. Look at Grand Inquisitor Helveed, for instance.

GWENT: The Witcher Card Game is currently available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. The Novigrad expansion will be arriving on June 28th and you can find out more about it right here.

