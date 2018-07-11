H1Z1 Scored More Downloads Than Fortnite on PS4 Last Month

We’re now into the thick of July and many gamers are staying cool from the sweltering heat by hiding out in their gaming havens to get down on their favourite adventures. June was a great month for game announcements, and even better for play experiences, but who came out on top last month over on the PlayStation 4 side of the console spectrum?

Predictably, Grand Theft Auto V reigns supreme but there were also a few surprises! It was the battle of Battle Royales as H1Z1 and Fortnite went head to head, with H1Z1 claiming that top spot! Here’s the full breakdown for PlayStation 4, PlayStation VR, Free-to-Play, and even classics!

Videos by ComicBook.com

PS4

1 Grand Theft Auto V

2 FIFA 18

3 God of War

4 The Last Of Us Remastered

5 Detroit: Become Human

6 Mortal Kombat XL

7 Jurassic World Evolution

8 Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition

9 Minecraft: PlayStation 4 Edition

10 Gran Turismo Sport

PSVR

1 Job Simulator

2 SUPERHOT VR

3 DRIVECLUB VR

4 Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality

5 DOOM VFR

6 Farpoint

7 Killing Floor: Incursion

8 Until Dawn: Rush of Blood

9 PlayStation VR Worlds

10 Moss

Free-to-Play

1 H1Z1: Battle Royale

2 Fortnite Battle Royale

3 Fallout Shelter

4 Brawlhalla

5 Paladins

6 PRO EVOLUTION SOCCER 2018 LITE

7 Warframe

8 DC Universe Online Free-to-Play

9 3on3 FreeStyle

10 America’s Army: Proving Grounds

PS Classics

1 Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas

2 Destroy All Humans! 2

3 Psychonauts

4 Destroy All Humans!

5 Bully

6 METAL SLUG ANTHOLOGY

7 Grand Theft Auto: Vice City

8 The Warriors

9 Resident Evil 2

10 Tomb Raider

For those still enjoying their PlayStation Vitas, Stardew Valley beat out the God of War: Collection while the Cat of Apocalypse Dynamic theme won the type spot as far as PS4 themes go. As far as theme names go, that dynamic theme wins based on the title of it alone. Or maybe that’s just us.

What do you think about PlayStation’s June numbers? Any games you feel got robbed? How about any surprises? Sound off with your thoughts on the comment section below, and don’t forget to check out our PlayStation hub right here to stay in the know for all things PS4 24/7!

(Source: PlayStation Blog)