H1Z1 Team Shuts Down Its Survival Mode, ‘Just Survive’

We guess H1Z1‘s Survival Mode ‘Just Survive’ couldn’t do just that in the wake of all of the Battle Royale hustle. In a new blog update from the team over at Daybreak Games, the studio revealed that they are officially closing the doors on the ‘Just Survive’ aspect of the hit game.

“After careful consideration,” began the heartfelt message to players, “we’ve made the difficult decision to sunset Just Survive on Wednesday, October 24 at 11 a.m. PT. The excitement of the game’s promise was palpable and its loyal community is still full of ideas for its future. Unfortunately, we are no longer in a position to fulfill its greatness and the current population of the game makes it untenable to maintain.”

They added, “Just Survive was part of our first Early Access project, and we learned a great deal during its development. As with any open world game, the greatest stories came from our passionate players. From the incredibly skilled base builders to the free-ranging gangs, and all of the players named variations of “ImFriendly” and “PleaseDontShootMe”, we hope everyone had amazing adventures across Pleasant Valley and Badwater Canyon.

Thank you for taking the time to play the game, to help test it when we opened the Test servers to the public, and for all of the suggestions and feedback throughout Early Access. We truly appreciate everyone’s commitment and your contributions throughout the development process. Our promise is to do better and learn from every experience along the way.”

So for those that loved this aspect of the game, you’re going to want to get that play time in now because the servers officially go dark on October 24th at 11 AM PT. Steam purchases and in-game transactions will also be entirely disabled on the PC platform, with refunds available here.

H1Z1 is available now for both PlayStation 4 and PC players