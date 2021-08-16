Hades Is Getting an Awesome Nintendo Switch Controller

✖

It's been almost a year since Hades first released on the Nintendo Switch, and the game has amassed a pretty big following on the platform since. For Switch owners that are in need of a new controller, PowerA has a very cool new Enhanced Wireless option coming soon. The controller features a gorgeous red coloration, with Zagreus appearing on the right side, and icons from the game covering the rest of it. It's a stunning option, and an Amazon listing for the controller can be found right here. The controller will release on September 17th, but pre-orders are not available yet, as of this writing.

An image of the controller can be found below.

(Photo: PowerA)

For those unfamiliar with PowerA's controllers, they are fully licensed by Nintendo and compatible with the Switch while docked or in tabletop mode. The company's Enhanced Wireless controllers are somewhat similar to the Nintendo Pro Controller, with some minor differences. Most notably, the Enhanced Wireless controllers do not have an NFC reader, meaning that it can't be used to scan an amiibo. It also lacks support for rumble. However, the PowerA controller does have extra mappable buttons, and it also runs a little bit cheaper than Nintendo's controller, so there are some positive trade-offs! PowerA has also released a lot more controller options than Nintendo has, with designs inspired by games like Overwatch, Apex Legends, Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled, and more.

Since the game's release last year, Hades has become a surprise hit. Developed by Supergiant Games, the title debuted to universal acclaim, making several game of the year lists in 2020. The title was a Switch console exclusive until just a few days ago, when the game was released on PlayStation and Xbox platforms. That should give a lot more gamers a chance to see what the fuss is about!

Hades is available now on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

What do you think of this Hades controller for Nintendo Switch? Have you purchased any of PowerA's controllers? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

