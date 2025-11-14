Half-Life 3 Reveal Rumored to Happen Before the End of 2025

Tell me if you’ve heard this one before: Half-Life 3 is rumored to be revealed by Valve soon. Despite being nothing more than vaporware for nearly two decades, rumors and reports over the past few months have continued to assert that a new Half-Life game is in the works that could actually be that of Half-Life 3. The project, which has been under the codename “HLX” based on datamined info, very much seems to be in the works, which has resulted in fans simply wondering when it will be shown off. Now, based on a new rumor, it sounds like the timing for this announcement could be nearly upon us.

According to insider “GabeFollower“, Valve is still targeting a reveal for Half-Life 3 (or whatever this new Half-Life game will be called) before the end of 2025. Elsewhere, fellow Valve insider Tyler McVicker asserted that he believes this Half-Life title will be shown off within the next two weeks. Given the track record of both leakers when it comes to Valve scoops in the past, there’s good reason to believe that a Half-Life reveal of some sort will happen shortly.

If Half-Life 3 is finally going to be unveiled by Valve, the timing would actually make a lot of sense. Earlier this week, Valve announced a slew of new hardware that it will be releasing in 2026. Perhaps the most prominent of these devices is the Steam Machine, which is meant to be a hybrid between a PC and a home console. Details on when the Steam Machine will release and how much it will cost haven’t yet come about, but Half-Life 3 would certainly be a killer app for the hardware when it does launch.

Beyond this, Valve itself also revitalized the potential for Half-Life 3 when it released Half-Life: Alyx in 2020. Although the game was exclusive to VR headsets, Alyx tied in directly with the events of Half-Life 2: Episode 2 and set the stage for another entry in the series.

For now, it’s worth stressing that you take all of these Half-Life 3 rumors with a grain of salt. We’ve heard plenty of rumors like this in the past with HL3 and have always been let down. Still, it really seems like this time could be different and could result in a payoff that fans have been dreaming of for years.

