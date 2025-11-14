New Tease May Confirm Half-Life 3 Wait Is Finally Coming to an End

A new tease — combined with a new report — may confirm that the wait for Half-Life 3 is finally coming to an end. Yesterday, Valve revealed a new Steam console, an unexpected announcement that caught many by surprise. Apparently, though, it has more surprises in store, which has naturally led many to evoke the name of Half-Life 3, a game that has been rumored for well over a decade at this point.

First, the tease. The tease comes from Drew Gottlieb, a developer over at Valve. As you may know, in addition to revealing a new Steam console, Valve also announced a new VR headset called Steam Frame. Commenting on this, using the social media platform X, Gottlieb noted he now has “one less secret” to worry about. The obvious implication of this is that Valve is cooking up multiple things at the moment. And with all this hardware to sell, what better way to sell it than some exclusive software that is in high demand, such as Left 4 Dead 3, Portal 3, Team Fortress 3, or Left 4 Dead 3.

In addition to the new tease, there is also a new report from Mike Straw of Insider Gaming. According to Straw, “Valve isn’t done with the big announcements.” Adding to this, it is claimed there is going to be more soon. Straw doesn’t elaborate, but obviously “big” could only be referring to a few different things.

What’s interesting is the timing. Next month, The Game Awards 2025 will go down. Creator and host Geoff Keighley has worked with Valve in the past. For example, he made a documentary involving Half-Life: Alyx. That said, if one of these surprises is Half-Life 3, it is hard to imagine that such a massive reveal was given to Keighley. What’s more likely is that Valve would reveal that on its own terms.

Of course, right now all we have is speculation, but that is all Half-Life fans have had for a long time, and there’s actually something to this speculation this time around. For what it is worth, there were rumors floating around this summer that not only was Half-Life 3 in the works, but almost finished.

