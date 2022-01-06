Half-Life: Alyx Reportedly Coming to PlayStation VR2

A new report has suggested that Valve’s 2020 VR title Half-Life: Alyx could end up coming to PlayStation VR2. Earlier this week, Sony began to reveal some of the first details on its second-generation VR headset. In the process, it also announced a new game in the Horizon series entitled Horizon Call of the Mountain for the platform as well. And while we have yet to learn about any additional titles that will be coming to PSVR2 in the future, Half-Life: Alyx is said to be one game that should arrive in due time.

News of this potential release of Half-Life: Alyx on PlayStation VR2 comes by way of Nick Baker, who is a reputable video game industry insider. In a recent tweet, Baker shared that he has heard both Sony and Valve have worked out a deal of some sort to bring Alyx to PSVR2. Baker went on to say that he thought this was a relatively open secret, though, meaning that this is something that he assumed many people already knew about to be likely happening.

From what I’ve been told, they have. Not sure when it’s happening though. I thought this was one of those open secrets? https://t.co/RPrdPArDLc — Marvel vs CapNick  (@Shpeshal_Nick) January 6, 2022

At this point in time, Half-Life: Alyx is still solely available on PC, specifically via Valve’s Steam platform. That being said, the game launched nearly two years ago, meaning that if Valve was ever going to look to widen the title’s reach, bringing it to PlayStation VR2 would make a lot of sense. Assuming that this move does come to fruition, it seems likely that we would hear more about it later this year.

For now, the biggest lingering question with PlayStation VR2 involves its launch date. Even though Sony is now talking more publicly about the hardware, it has yet to commit to any sort of release window. While a launch later in 2022 could end up making sense, until we hear more about when this VR follow-up is actually set to arrive, we likely will remain in the dark when it comes to the games heading to the platform.

What do you think about Half-Life: Alyx coming to PlayStation VR2 in the future? Is this something that you think makes a lot of sense for Valve to do?