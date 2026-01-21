Beloved Early Access Fantasy Survival RPG Confirms Full Release for PC & Consoles in 2026

Survival gaming fans are going to have a pretty good year in 2026. With the announcement of a PS5 release, many fans expect that the long-awaited Valheim will finally hit 1.0 this year. And it’s not the only beloved Early Access survival game that is headed to consoles in 2026. Today, the wildly popular fantasy survival RPG Enshrouded officially revealed its full launch window, and it’s sooner than you think. The popular Early Access title is officially setting its sights on a 2026 release window for 1.0.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In a new dev vlog, the Keen Games team shared an update on Enshrouded‘s road to release. The game is currently celebrating its 2-year anniversary of Early Access. During this period, the game has reached over 5 million players on Steam. And it’s about to be accessible to even more gamers, with an anticipated full release window of Autumn 2026. Ahead of 1.0, Enshrouded will also get another minor update this spring to tune up bugs and add some quality-of-life features.

Enshrouded Sets Autumn 2026 Window for Full 1.0 Release on PC & Console

Play video

Enshrouded has been quite popular since it arrived in Early Access on January 24th, 2024. The game combines action RPG and open-world survival mechanics, letting players immerse themselves in an expansive fantasy world. The game has received 7 major updates throughout its Early Access period, with an 8th one on the way. And throughout that time, players have been thoroughly engaged with what Enshrouded has to offer.

The open-world survival RPG has a Very Positive overall rating on Steam, with over 43,500 reviews and counting. For many players, the co-op experience is a huge highlight, letting gmers explore and work on their base together in groups of up to 16 players. Enshrouded has been compared favorably to the likes of World of Warcraft, but with the added survival elements. And the open world has been praised for its immersive, beautiful graphics.

Image courtesy of Keen Games GmbH

Of course, like any Early Access title, there’s room to improve. And in the dev vlog, Keen Games has confirmed it’s continuing to work on implementing player feedback for the next updates ahead of 1.0. This includes making combat even better and continuing to squash bugs. The first wave of these fixes is set to arrive with the next patch on January 22nd. So, those playing on Steam can expect an even better Enshrouded experience very soon.

While we don’t have an exact 1.0 release date yet, Enshrouded is aiming for an Autumn 2026 release. The full launch will bring the game to consoles alongside its current PC version on Steam. Keen Games hasn’t yet confirmed which consoles will be included, but that info will likely come as we get closer to the release window.

Enshrouded is currently available in Early Access on PC via Steam. It is currently priced at $29.99, though that could change once it hits 1.0 later this year.

Have you played Enshrouded yet? Are you looking forward to its launch on console? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!